Decades of injustice against J-K tribal population ended in Aug 2019: LG

Srinagar, Aug 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said decades of injustice against the tribal population ended in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370.

The Lieutenant Governor virtually inaugurated the National Tribal Festival at Gurez. The two-day festival celebrates the culture and tradition of the Dard-Shina tribal community.

He said various transformative initiatives have enhanced the socio-economic conditions of the "tribal brothers and sisters".

Addressing the gathering through virtual mode, the LG lauded the immense contribution of the tribal community to the cultural diversity of the country.

He also paid tributes to Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a tribal leader and freedom fighter.

"I consider the Dard-Shina tribal community to be the most precious treasure of India, which is inspiring the people to preserve their traditions and rituals. Its rich traditions are a guiding light for us.

"The Dard-Shina community's deep connection to nature has shaped a unique culture and set of values. They impart a powerful lesson to humanity to lead a sustainable lifestyle in harmony with nature," he said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the priceless tribal culture is being preserved and their ancient glory and dignity is restored, he said.

Sinha observed that the central government has always focussed on empowering the tribal community and transforming their lives.

"Decades of injustice against tribals ended in August 2019. Various transformative initiatives have enhanced the socio-economic conditions of tribal brothers and sisters," he said.

The LG said Gurez was connected to grid power in 2023 for the first time since 1947. "This reflects our commitment to the Gurez and Dard-Shina community," he added.

Sinha dedicated the Shina Gilgit 88.8 FM Radio Station to the Dard-Shina tribal community on the occasion. He said the radio station will inspire the young generation to preserve and cherish the values, knowledge and traditions of the community.

The LG suggested the new radio station should broadcast the rich history of the tribal community through a dedicated weekly programme.

"Gurez was developed and established as the most favourite offbeat tourist destination of the country. Today, Gurez is ranked as a top travel destination of the country and it is considered as a haven for outdoor enthusiasts with its serene landscapes and picturesque villages. The community radio programmes must reflect its natural, artistic and cultural heritage," he said.

Sinha appreciated the Indian Army, Tribal Affairs Department, district administration and various voluntary organisations for their dedication to promoting the priceless cultural heritage of the Dard-Shina community. PTI SSB KSS KSS