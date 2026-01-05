Decades of neglect under Cong made urban life unbearable, says Fadnavis; hails PM for turnaround

Jalna, Jan 5 (PTI) Life in cities had become unbearable due to lack of development under Congress rule as the party neglected civic issues for decades, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

"Since 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently emphasised that India lives both in villages and cities, and the BJP has worked with equal focus on urban development," Fadnavis asserted while addressing a rally here for Jalna Municipal Corporation (JMC) polls to be held on January 15.

Describing Jalna as a "seed and steel city", Fadnavis said that previous governments ignored urban development for nearly 70 years.

Unchecked migration from rural areas increased pressure on civic infrastructure, and Congress-led governments failed to address these challenges, he said.

Highlighting key Central and state government initiatives, he said substantial funds have been allocated for drinking water projects and assured that Jalna's water problems would be resolved.

Referring to major infrastructure projects, the CM said a dry port has been set up here and the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway has transformed Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar into emerging industrial hubs, with investments already flowing into the region.

He also said an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre has been established and a medical college sanctioned for Jalna.

On solid waste management, Fadnavis said garbage, once considered a liability, has now been converted into an asset through manure production. Jalna would soon become garbage-free, he added.

He praised former MLA Kailash Gorantyal, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress, for his strong vision for development.

"But he was denied support by the Congress. Now that he is with the BJP, he will receive full support for Jalna's development," the CM asserted.

Fadnavis also dismissed the Opposition's claims that the government's flagship 'Ladki Bahin' scheme, providing a monthly assistance of Rs 1,500 to women, would be discontinued.

"As long as I am the chief minister, the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue. The scheme aims to make women economically self-reliant. Fifty lakh women have already become 'Lakhpati' and the government's target is to make one crore women financially empowered," Fadnavis said.

"Vote for the BJP on January 15, we will take care of you for five years," the CM said while exuding confidence that the mayor would be from his party.

On the occasion, former Union minister Raosaheb Danve, who hails from Jalna, said the BJP has fielded 65 candidates for polls here.

The BJP has never ruled the municipal corporation, which has traditionally been dominated by the Congress and Shiv Sena, but the party is confident of winning this time, he said.

"Development has gained momentum since the BJP came to power at the Centre and in Maharashtra, and long-pending backlogs have been cleared," Danve said.

He also questioned Congress MP Dr Kalyan Kale's contribution to Jalna's development.

"People know what kind of 'kalyan' (welfare) he has done. I challenge the Congress to list the development works it has carried out for Jalna," Danve claimed. PTI COR GK BNM