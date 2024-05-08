Decades-old military tank shell found in Shillong

Shillong, May 8 (PTI) An unexploded military tank ammunition used in World War I or II was dug out by locals in the Mawlynrei area of the city, police said on Wednesday.

The shell with 13 inches in height was found by construction labourers, East Khasi Hills district SP Rituraj Ravi said.

He said the shell was taken by the bomb squad of the police and is under their safe custody for a thorough examination.

It was used by the military either during World War I or WWII, another police officer said. PTI JOP NN