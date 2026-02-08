Decapitated body of 24-year-old youth found in Ranchi, probe underway

Ranchi, Feb 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Police on Sunday found the decapitated body of a youth and later detained a couple in connection with the murder case.

The body was found within Sonahatu police station limits here and the person has been identified as 24-year-old Harihar Mahto, they said.

Sonahatu OC Prem Pradeep said, "We recovered the headless body from a deserted place near Kanchi River. A couple has been detained in this connection." He added that the exact reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the OC said. PTI RPS RPS MNB