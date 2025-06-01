Decarbonising steel sector crucial for achieving climate goals: NISST

Jalna, Jun 1 (PTI) The Union government is committed to decarbonising the steel sector to meet India's climate goals, National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) director Paramjeet Singh has said.

Addressing a conference in Jalna, Maharashtra, he said the decarbonisation move aligns with India's climate commitments and aims to build a globally competitive and sustainable steel industry.

The conference on the 'Role of Decarbonisation in Green Steel Production and Its Uses' was jointly organised by the All India Induction Furnaces Association (AIIFA), Steel Manufacturers Association of Maharashtra (SMAM), National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST), and the Jalna Steel Manufacturers Association.

"Decarbonisation of the sector is imperative for India to meet its climate goals. This move aligns with India's climate commitments and aims to build a globally competitive and sustainable steel industry," Singh said, adding that NISST would play an active role in achieving this goal.

SMAM president Yogesh Mandhani stressed the importance of creating a comprehensive framework for green steel production.

"Establishing an ecosystem equipped with green steel certification and a registry will be critical to ensure cost-effective decarbonisation of the steel sector," he said.

He also highlighted the contribution of the secondary steel industry in recycling steel and conserving the environment.

Mandhani informed the gathering that AIIFA would be organising Steel Expo 2025, following the success of Steel Expo 2024.

Industrialists urged both the state and Central governments to address the long-pending issues of the secondary steel sector, especially higher power tariffs and resolution of other key demands necessary for the growth and sustainability of the industry. PTI COR NSK