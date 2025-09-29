Decathlon launches India-designed 'explore series' of multi-purpose bikes

Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Decathlon, whose India office is located here, on Monday announced the launch of the 'explore series', a new range of multi-purpose bicycles designed entirely with Indian riders and conditions in mind.

It is the first 'rockrider' collection designed and assembled in India, the company said.

“The range is intended to make cycling more accessible across use cases—from weekday commutes to weekend exploration, by combining the touring comfort of a hybrid bike with the durability of an MTB (mountain bike),” Decathlon said in a statement.

According to the company, the series was developed following an India-specific design study that combined morphology measurements, rider behaviour mapping, and terrain insights.

“The research examined Indian body proportions, common riding postures, and real-world terrain conditions to conceptualise the right frame geometry, handlebar width, saddle ergonomics, and component selection,” the statement added. PTI AMP SSK