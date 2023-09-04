Deceased JU student's parents meet Mamata; get assurance of job, naming of hospital after son

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) The parents of an undergraduate student of Jadavpur University who died after being allegedly ragged, called on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at her office in the secretariat on Monday and held a long discussion, sources said.

Banerjee assured them that the 17-year-old boy's mother would get a government job near their residence in Bogula in Nadia district and the state government would for pay the expenses of the education of the deceased's younger brother.

She also told them that Bogula hospital will be named after their deceased son and a statue of him will also be erected on the premises, the sources said.

The boy died after falling off the balcony of Jadavpur University boys' hostel on August 9.

The minor's death led to a huge uproar, and police have so far arrested 13 people in connection with the death. PTI SCH ACD