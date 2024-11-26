Deceased Kannur official's widow moves Kerala HC for CBI probe into his death

Kochi, Nov 26 (PTI) The widow of late Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu on Tuesday moved the Kerala High Court urging it to transfer to the CBI the probe into her husband's alleged suicide.

In her plea, Babu's widow claimed that "no meaningful progress has been made by the current investigating agency".

She also claimed that the possibility of a homicidal hanging cannot be ruled out.

Her petition further claims that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case "has shown no positive efforts in gathering evidence on these crucial aspects".

"Instead, they appear to be attempting to conceal evidence and are suspected of encouraging the accused to fabricate false evidence," it said.

It further contended that there are circumstances that raise serious questions about the cause of Babu's death.

"Whether it was a suicide by hanging remains doubtful. The rushed manner in which the inquest was conducted only deepens these concerns. It is mandatory for the police officer to ensure the presence of close relatives during the inquest, yet in this case, the inquest was carried out before the petitioner and her family members had arrived at the scene.

"The perfunctory manner in which the investigation is being carried out prompts the petitioner to move this court for a direction for an investigation by CBI," it said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Naveen Babu had allegedly died by suicide following the corruption allegations made against him by former Kannur District Panchayat President P P Divya at his farewell function.

Attending his send-off function allegedly uninvited on 14 October, the CPI(M) leader had criticised Babu for delaying the approval of a petrol pump in Chengalai for several months and remarked that he granted approval only two days after being transferred, hinting that she knew the reasons behind the sudden nod.

The following day, Babu was found dead at his quarters in Kannur.

Divya was, subsequently, removed from her post, booked for abetment of suicide, arrested and remanded to judicial custody on October 29 after her plea for anticipatory bail was rejected by a sessions court.

On November 8, she was granted regular bail by the sessions court. PTI HMP HMP KH