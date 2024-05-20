Deceived by Congress, SC families joining BJP everyday in Himachal: Anurag Thakur

Hamirpur/Shimla, May 20 (PTI) A significant number of schedule caste families are joining the BJP everyday in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in Hamirpur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday.

It underscores the failure of Congress' "politics of fear and deceit", as people are no longer swayed by their "empty promises", Thakur said.

Addressing a series of public meetings in the Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, he said that the SC community has realised that the Congress has only misled them and viewed them solely as a voting bloc, while the welfare schemes of the Modi government has given maximum benefit to them, transforming their lives.

The Congress is spreading misinformation and seeking votes of the SC communities, he alleged adding that the Congress has reduced the reservation for SCs, STs, and OBCs in its state governments to give it to Muslims. He asked the Congress to explain whether they plan to reduce the reservation for the SCs in Himachal Pradesh.

The allocation for the SCs in the Social Justice Ministry's budget has been increased by 90 per cent under PM Modi's regime from Rs 40,000 crore during the Congress tenure to more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore.

"Seeing its clear defeat, the Congress is spreading lies and deception in the name of the Constitution and the fact is that the Congress always downplayed the contributions of Bharat Ratna Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and even opposed the election of Ambedkar to the Constituent Assembly.

"It is recorded in history that during the Congress era, there was a shortage of space even to put up a picture of Ambedkar inside the Parliament. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi honoured themselves with the Bharat Ratna, but Ambedkar was not awarded this honour even after his demise", he said.

However, Ambedkar was honoured with the Bharat Ratna when the Janata Dal government was in power with the support of the BJP. Thakur said that PM Modi has given Ambedkar his due respect by building the Panch Teerth in Mau, Nagpur, Mumbai, Delhi, and London and claimed that Ambedkar's birth anniversary was declared a national holiday during his regime.

Reservation is being provided to the SC communities in Jammu and Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370, he said and added that there are "record" 12 ministers from the SC community in the government, including two Cabinet ministers and the BJP has also fielded a "record" number of SC, ST candidates in these elections, he said. PTI BPL MNK MNK