December power demand in Delhi crosses 5,000 MW for first time

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) The plummeting temperature in Delhi has raised power demand to newer heights with December clocking a peak of 5,213 MW, the highest ever for the month, discom officials said.

For the first time in Delhi’s history, the peak power demand in December has crossed the 5,000 MW-mark, they said.

As per the State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC), power demand stood at 5,213 MW at 10:50 am on Tuesday, after touching 5,046 MW on Monday.

Delhi’s peak power demand in December was 4,884 MW in 2023, and 4,964 MW in 2022, discom officials said.

The winter months in Delhi are expected to follow the record-breaking summer trend in peak power demand, which touched an unprecedented high of 8,656 MW this year.

As per officials, the peak power demand in the capital this winter is expected to cross 6,300 MW.

A BSES spokesperson said that green energy will meet up to 53 per cent of the over 3,900 MW peak power demand in areas under BSES Rajdhani Power Limited (BRPL) and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).

Advanced Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning tools are also being used for accurate forecasting to tackle the growing winter power demand, he said.

BRPL and BYPL successfully met this season's peak winter power demand of 2,194 MW and 1,038 MW in their respective areas so far, the spokesperson said.

Last winter, the peak hit 5,816 MW on January 22, marking the highest level recorded in the national capital in winter months.

The peak power demand in areas within BRPL and BYPL are projected to exceed 2,600 MW and 1,240 MW, respectively, officials said.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met this winter season’s peak power demand of 1,646 MW on Tuesday, the highest till date, without any power outages or network constraints, a spokesperson of the discom said.

Adequate arrangements have been made by the discom for the remaining winter season by strengthening its power network and conducting preventive maintenance, she said.