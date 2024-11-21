Decennial exposition of St Francis Xavier’s holy relics begins in Goa

Panaji, Nov 21 (PTI) The 45-day decennial exposition of the sacred relics of St Francis Xavier began in Goa on Thursday with a holy Eucharist ceremony held in the morning.

Over 80 lakh pilgrims, particularly from the Catholic community, and tourists are expected to visit Goa during the exposition of the holy relics of St Xavier, revered as the patron saint of the coastal state.

Thousands of devotees thronged Old Goa as the holy relics were taken in a procession from the Basilica of Bom Jesus to the St Cathedral in a specially designed electric vehicle, accompanied by the clergy and selected representatives of various sections of society.

A cardinal, four archbishops, bishops and 400-500 priests took part in the holy Eucharist. Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto was the main celebrant during the ceremony.

Bishop of Daltonganj (Jharkhand) Theodore Mascarenhas, Bishop Emeritus Alex Dias and Bishop of Port Blair Selvaraj, and Archbishop of Goa and Daman Filip Neri Cardinal Ferrao, the Superior General of the Pilar Fathers were among those who attended the Eucharist.

Around 1,000 youths formed human chains on both sides of the procession to ensure security.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant offered prayers at the relics in the morning before the religious celebrations started.

Fr Henry Falcao, convenor of the exposition, said that the veneration of the sacred relics at St Cathedral will take place daily from 7 am to 6 pm until January 4. There will be no veneration on January 5, 2025, he said.

Seven masses in Konkani and one in English will be held daily, he said. PTI RPS NR