Decentralisation of judiciary necessary to deliver justice at doorstep, says CJI Gavai

Amravati, Jul 25 (PTI) Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai on Friday suggested decentralisation of the judiciary to deliver justice at the doorstep of litigants.

Speaking at a function after inaugurating a court building in Daryapur town of his native district Amravati in eastern Maharashtra, CJI Gavai said as head of the Judicial Infrastructure Committee he had prepared a model of setting up new taluka and district-level courts "It (work on his proposal) is happening, but red tapism in courts and government is same,'' he noted.

The CJI maintained that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his predecessors Eknath Shinde (June 2022-November 2024) and Uddhav Thackeray (November 2019-June 2022), have been positive about judicial infrastructure works and adequate funds are being provided.

CJI Gavai told the gathering he has come to Daryapur not as the Supreme Court chief justice, but as a resident of the district.

The CJI was here to attend a programme organised on the 10th death anniversary of his father R S Gavai, who served as governor of Kerala and later Bihar.

He hoped the Daryapur court will ensure justice reaches the last person in society.

CJI Gavai, who assumed the top office in May this year, noted he has always advocated decentralisation of the judiciary so that justice is delivered at the doorstep of litigants.

He advised junior lawyers to undergo apprenticeship before charting out their own career course.

''If one wants to argue in courts without any experience and own a Mercedes or BMW in six months, then one needs to understand their motive,'' he cautioned.

CJI Gavai advised fresh law graduates not to allow status and prestige associated with lawyers to go in their heads.

"I have seen junior lawyers not offering seat to their seniors. Similarly, there was an instance where a junior lawyer fainted in court when he was fired by the judge. Both judges and lawyers are equal partners. The chair (representing legal authority) is to serve people and power associated with it should not be allowed to go into their heads,'' he advised.