Decide between PM Modi who has taken country to new heights or INDIA bloc's corrupt leaders: Nadda

Shimla, May 28 (PTI) Decide between Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has taken the country to new heights in the last ten years, or the INDIA bloc and its corrupt leaders who are "either out on bail or in jail", BJP chief Jagat Prakash Nadda said on Tuesday.

Addressing election rallies in Kinnaur, Rampur and Shimla, Nadda said that the Congress was involved in "mega scams" like CWG, 2G, 3G, helicopter scam, sugar scam, fodder scam and coal scam.

Now money has been recovered from ministers of the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal, he said. Rs 365 crore were recovered from the house of a Congress MP and Rs 29 crore were recovered from the PA of a minister in Jharkhand, the BJP chief added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is an accused in the liquor scam case, Nadda said.

Top leaders of the AAP, including Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain, SP leader Azam Khan, and leaders of DMK and TMC are behind bars, while other INDIA bloc leaders such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Lalu Yadav are on bail, he said.

At a public meeting in Kinnaur in support of BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, Nadda said BR Ambedkar had advocated reservation on the basis of geographical and social conditions of a place and not on religious lines.

"People of Kinnaur are granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservation on the basis of geographical conditions because it is a far flung area but the Congress wants to give it to Muslims" he said.

"Modi has changed the political discourse in India which was known for corruption ten years ago. People were convinced that nothing can change but Modi has instilled confidence in people that change can happen," the BJP leader said.

Nadda said that there was a time when tuberculosis medicine took 25 years to reach India, while during Covid, India not only produced a vaccine in just nine months but also exported it to other countries.

"India's economy jumped to fifth position at a time when the economies of USA, Europe and Japan were crumbling due to the Ukraine war," he said.

India has made tremendous progress in the automobile, pharmaceutical, steel, mobile and petrochemical sectors, Nadda said.

Asserting that the BJP government has implemented all its promises, Nadda said Rs 1.25 lakh crore have been disbursed to ex-servicemen after accepting their long pending demands on OROP (One Rank, One Pension), he said.

Nadda said the BJP will achieve its target of 400-plus seats in the parliamentary elections, and added that the complexion of the next election would be different as 33 per cent reservation for women in both Lok Sabha and state assemblies would have been implemented. PTI COR BPL SKY SKY