Decide by Oct 23 on resignation of bureaucrat who may be fielded by Cong in MP polls, HC tells state govt

Jabalpur, Oct 20 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the state government to decide on the resignation from service and disciplinary proceedings against deputy collector Nisha Bangre by October 23.

Bangre is tipped to be the Congress candidate from Amla constituency in Betul district in MP, where Assembly polls will be held on November 17.

The Congress has declared 229 candidates for polls to the 230-member Assembly, with Amla seat being the exception. Filing of nomination papers for Assembly polls begins on Saturday.

A division bench of MP High Court comprising Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra directed the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government to take a decision on the resignation and disciplinary proceedings against Bangre by Monday, her counsel senior advocate Brian De Silva told PTI over phone.

The direction came while hearing an appeal of the state government against a direction of a single bench of HC regarding her resignation, deputy advocate general Swapnil Ganguli said.

Bangre has approached HC seeking speedy approval of her resignation, which she tendered on June 22 and is pending due to disciplinary proceedings, De Silva said.

Ganguli told HC the state government will decide on the resignation and disciplinary proceedings by Monday after the court asked how much time the ruling dispensation would need on the issue. PTI COR LAL BNM BNM