Decide representation on payment of stipend to junior lawyers: Delhi HC tells BCI

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the BCI to take a decision in six weeks on the issue of payment of a minimum stipend to junior lawyers employed by advocates, senior advocates and law firms.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan directed the apex lawyers' body to decide a representation made to it in this regard in January as expeditiously as possible.

"The issue needs to be flagged, needs to be decided. Please decide in six weeks. The BCI (Bar Council of India) must take a decision in the matter," the court said while dealing with a petition by Simran Kumari, seeking payment of stipend to junior lawyers.

"The court directs the BCI to decide the petitioner's representation as expeditiously as possible, preferably within six weeks, in accordance with law," the bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, ordered.

The counsel for the BCI said the matter was not adversarial and the representation was also taken up in a meeting but further consideration was deferred.

He assured the court that the representation was pending and would be decided.

The court also asked the Bar Council of Delhi to provide its input to the BCI on the issue.