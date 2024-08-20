Decide Sukesh Chandrashekar's request for more meetings with lawyer, HC tells jail authorities

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the jail authorities here to treat as representation a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekar seeking five virtual meetings with his counsel every week.

Chandrashekar, who is lodged in Mandoli jail, has said he is only permitted two virtual meetings of 45 minutes each per week with his lawyers which are not enough for "managing the complex and extensive legal matters he faces".

Justice Amit Mahajan asked the jail authorities to take a decision on Chandrashekar's request.

In his petition, Chandrashekar relied on a high court order granting similar relief of additional weekly meetings to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is in judicial custody in an excise policy related case, and said he faces "significant personal challenges" and requires substantive consultation with his counsel.

Asserting his right to consult and be defended by a legal practitioner under the Constitution, he urged the court to allow him three additional meetings.

"The petitioner, an undertrial prisoner involved in multiple cases across various jurisdictions, contends that the limited virtual meetings are inadequate for managing the complex and extensive legal matters he faces. The Petitioner's involvement in high-profile cases, including those concerning corruption and extortion allegations, underscores the necessity for increased legal consultations," said the petition.

"Denying the petitioner this essential legal consultation undermines his constitutional protection and adversely affects the fairness of the legal proceedings," it added.

Chandrashekar is facing criminal proceedings in several cases, including a case for allegedly duping the spouses of former promoters of Ranbaxy, Shivinder Singh and Malvinder Singh, of Rs 200 crore.

He is also involved in a money laundering case and a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well as a bribery case involving certain politicians.