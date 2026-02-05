Decision on accepting Padma award in accordance with Achuthanandan's ideals, party stand: family

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 5 (PTI) The family of late CPI(M) veteran V S Achuthanandan on Thursday said the decision on accepting the Padma Vibhushan, awarded to him posthumously by the Centre, would be taken in accordance with his ideals and the party stand.

There are discussions about Achuthanandan's family accepting the Padma Vibhushan as CPI(M) leaders refrain from state-conferred awards.

Arun Kumar V A, son of Achuthanandan, said on Facebook that the family viewed the Padma Vibhushan as a honour to his father's public life.

However, Kumar pointed out that the movement Achuthanandan represented had a clear political position on accepting official awards, and that as a Communist, he had always firmly adhered to those values and party decisions.

"The family’s decision in this matter will be in line with his ideals and the stand of the party," he said.

He posted that a letter in this regard was received from the Union Home Ministry and shared a copy of the communication.

He said the love and respect shown by the people towards Achuthanandan, who stood with Kerala's public life for decades through people's struggles and unwavering political positions, continued to be a major source of strength for the family.

The family believed the place Achuthanandan holds in the hearts of the people was greater than any award and expressed gratitude for the affection and respect shown to him by the public.

Earlier, after the Padma Vibhushan was announced, the family had expressed joy over the honour.

CPI (M) general secretary M A Baby had opined that Achuthanandan would not have accepted the award had he been alive, citing the examples of late party stalwarts such as E M S Namboodiripad and Jyoti Basu.

Reacting to the issue, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan had commented that though party leaders generally refrain from accepting state-conferred awards, the decision to accept the Padma Vibhushan rests with Achuthanandan's family and that the party would not object to it. PTI TBA TBA SA