Decision on aided school teacher posts for differently-abled after legal review: Kerala CM

Kochi/New Delhi Oct 10 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said a decision on the appointment of teachers in aided schools against vacancies reserved for differently-abled candidates would be taken after detailed legal scrutiny.

The assurance comes after Christian managements expressed concern over the state government’s refusal to allow teacher appointments from the general category in cases where reserved posts for differently-abled candidates remain unfilled.

They cited a Supreme Court order permitting the Nair Service Society (NSS) to make such appointments.

“There is a Supreme Court verdict regarding the appointment of aided school teachers and differently-abled candidates. Some legal problems have been pointed out in its implementation,” Vijayan said.

He said that the education department has already received legal advice on the matter. “We would conduct a thorough legal review with the Advocate General and legal experts before arriving at a final decision,” he added.

Meanwhile, former union minister KV Thomas, who is now associated with the Left Front, visited the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters in Kochi and met Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil.

Calling it a courtesy visit, Thomas said, "The government is interested in resolving the Church's concerns and moving ahead together. I cannot disclose what the specific issues are now," he said.