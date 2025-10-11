Decision on alliance for civic polls to be taken at local level: Fadnavis

Mumbai, Oct 11 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said decisions regarding tie-ups with the BJP's allies for the coming civic elections would be taken at the local level.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting with party leaders here, Fadnavis said, "We held a review meeting for Western Maharashtra, and will hold another meeting for Konkan region in Mumbai. We discussed the party's strength in the last civic body elections and the current position.

" For an alliance with the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, we are discussing the matter with local leaders. Directions for the next steps will be given only after receiving inputs from our party units," he added.

Wherever possible, the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP would form an alliance before the elections, he said.

"There could be a few seats where an alliance cannot be formed, but there will not be any extreme criticism of our allies (during the campaign). Clear directives to this effect have been given," Fadnavis said.

A similar review meeting was recently held in Nashik for north Maharashtra.

On the issue of new entrants ahead of the local body polls, Fadnavis said, "If a strong worker wishes to join the BJP, our stand is to welcome such a person. Our existing workers are accommodative, which is why the BJP has grown into such a large organisation. In some instances, local leaders get upset, but we try to convince them, and they do listen to us." On BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar's harsh criticism of NCP (SP) leader and former minister Jayant Patil, Fadnavis said, "We are against making personal remarks. We have conveyed this to Padalkar as well. Minister Chandrakant Patil has taken the initiative to end personal mud-slinging." Asked about the financial aid for rain-affected farmers in Marathwada, Fadnavis said, "Some people have already received the cash component of the package announced for farmers. We are taking steps to ensure that most of the affected people receive financial assistance before Diwali. Some may receive it later." When asked about the formation of a new working committee under the new state BJP chief Ravindra Chavan, Fadnavis said there were no obstacles in the process. "It could be finalised and announced in the next 8 to 10 days," he said. PTI ND KRK