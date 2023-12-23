Decision on allowing flags on vehicles of MLAs after discussion with speaker: Himachal CM

Dharamshala (HP), Dec 23 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu told the Assembly on Saturday that the government will take a decision on allowing MLAs to use a flag on their vehicles after discussing relevant legal aspects with the speaker.

The chief minister was responding to a discussion on the issue raised by BJP MLA Trilok Jamwal.

Jamwal said the law regarding MLAs putting up flags on their vehicles was amended in 2021.

The speaker had also written to the General Administration Department (GAD) in this regard on April 16 this year, but till now no action has been taken by the government, he said.

He also raised the issue of challan for vehicles of MLAs.

Earlier, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania ordered the government to issue the authorisation letter by Saturday or Sunday.

Congress MLA Kewal Singh Pathania said officials cite disaster as a reason for installing flag and flashing light on their vehicles, but the reality is that in a disaster, the first person to reach the spot is the chief minister, followed by ministers and MLAs.

Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi said if the right cannot be given to MLAs, then flags should be removed from vehicles of officers.

MLA Vinod Kumar said the provision to put up a flag was necessary in the current circumstances.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said this matter has been pending for several years.

He said that when the BJP is in power, it forgets about the respect of MLAs, but as soon as it comes into opposition, it remembers the matter.

He urged the chief minister to take a decision on the matter soon. PTI COR BPL SMN SMN