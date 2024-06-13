Decision on Baramati candidate will be made by Sharad Pawar, senior leaders: Yugendra

Pune, June 13 (PTI) The decision as to who would be the NCP (SP) candidate for Baramati assembly seat in Maharashtra will be made by party chief Sharad Pawar and other senior leaders, Pawar senior's grandnephew Yugendra said on Thursday.
Earlier this week, some local NCP (SP) workers had requested Sharad Pawar to consider Yugendra as candidate for Baramati, the constituency currently represented by rival NCP chief and deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Yugendra is the son of Srinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger brother. During the Lok Sabha elections, Srinivas sided with his uncle Sharad Pawar and criticized Ajit for fielding his wife, Sunetra, against Supriya Sule and setting up an intra-family contest. Yugendra also campaigned for Sharad Pawar's daughter who won the prestige battle.
"The party workers made significant efforts during the elections and are now expressing their wish because of my work in this area," Yugendra Pawar told reporters.
"But we have not considered it seriously yet. I have not thought about (contesting the assembly election). The decision will be made by Saheb (Sharad Pawar), Patil saheb (state unit chief Jayant Patil), the party, party workers, and Supriya Tai (Sule)," he added.