Decision on BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Thane for civic body polls soon, says MLA

Thane, Dec 20 (PTI) The BJP and Shiv Sena are treading cautiously before committing to contest the upcoming elections to the Thane Municipal Corporation in an alliance, with a decision expected in the next two days.

Thane is considered the home turf of Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. A political dispute had erupted recently after some Shiv Sena workers crossed over to the BJP in Thane district.

Senior leaders in both parties will take a final decision on the alliance as well as on a seat-sharing formula, said Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske on Saturday, a day after BJP and Shiv Sena leaders met in Thane to discuss the contours of the electoral contest.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kelkar said the meeting was aimed at directing the Mahayuti's election strategy. It was attended by senior leaders, public representatives, office-bearers, and grassroots workers of both parties.

Kelkar said the leaders expressed determination to contest the elections with a focus on public interest, development, and decisive victory, under the leadership of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shinde.

The long-awaited elections to 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including the all-important Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), will be held on January 15, and the counting of votes will take place the next day.

After the poll schedule was announced, CM Fadnavis had said that the BJP and Sena will contest together in the majority of places. PTI COR NSK