Decision on caste census after taking opinion of all sections of society: CM Shinde

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said an appropriate decision on caste-based census will be taken after eliciting the opinion of all sections of society and keeping sentiments of the people in mind.

Shinde visited the memorials of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder K B Hedgewar and second 'sarsanghchalak' MS Golwalkar in Reshimbagh area here and paid tributes to them.

On Tuesday, RSS functionary Shridhar Gadge said there should no caste-based census and sought to know what will be achieved by it.

Such an exercise may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it is not good socially and in terms of national unity, said Gadge, the Vidarbha Sah-Sanghchalak.

Notably, the Congress is in favour of a countrywide caste census.

To a query on the RSS functionary's comments, Shinde on Wednesday said Maharashtra is a progressive state and its culture and traditions are different from other states.

"Here all the communities and castes live together, work together and celebrate together. Hence, after taking the opinion of all sections of society an appropriate decision will be taken keeping feelings of the people in mind," the CM told reporters.

Ministers and MLAs belonging to the BJP visit the memorial of Hedgewar and Golwalkar every year during the winter session of the state legislature in Nagpur.

Shinde, who forged an alliance with the BJP last year to form government in the state, said, "We visit Dr Hedgewar Smruti Mandir every year during the winter session. I feel at peace and get energy and inspiration after coming here. That is why we come here." To a query on politics over Hindutva, Shinde said, "There is no politics behind us coming over here." The CM said his government has been formed on the ideology of Hindutva and the ideology of (Shiv Sena's late founder) Balasaheb Thackeray.

"This Hindutva of development, as also said by our prime minister, is for sabka saath, sabka vikas," he said.

Shinde further said his government represents the common people.

He said anybody can meet the chief minister and this accessibility is the feature of his government.

"I also work as a common man, that is why people like us and our government," the CM added.