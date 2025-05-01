Decision on caste census will expose Cong's long history of opportunism, inaction: BJP

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Centre's decision to include caste enumeration in the next census is a “historic and bold step” to empower the marginalised sections, strengthen the country's socio-economic foundations and expose the Congress’ “long history of opportunism and inaction”, the BJP said on Thursday.

Terming the decision as a step towards social justice, BJP OBC Morcha president K Laxman said the move is aimed at ensuring that caste enumeration is done in a “structured, transparent and legally correct manner” as part of the official census, not through “fragmented and dubious state-level surveys” as conducted in the states ruled by the Congress.

“The Modi government's decision to conduct a caste census is a historic and bold step that will empower the marginalised, strengthen the social and economic foundations of the country, and expose the Congress party's long history of opportunism and inaction,” he said in a statement.

This is a “bold and transparent step” towards social justice, informed policy making and strengthening the social fabric of India, he added.

Laxman alleged that the Congress and its allies have used the issue of caste census only as a “political tool”.

They never had a “genuine intent” to work for the welfare of those marginalised, he said.

“The Congress has repeatedly used the demand for a caste census as a political slogan, promising it in its manifestos and at public rallies. However, when in power, the Congress consistently failed to deliver it,” he added.

The senior BJP leader said a group of ministers was formed in 2010 during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule to consider a caste census, but the erstwhile government opted to conduct “only a survey and not a full, transparent enumeration”.

“The data from the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) was never fully released, and the exercise was marred by a lack of clarity and transparency,” he added. PTI PK RHL