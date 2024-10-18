Decision on enhanced quota for Panchamasali community as per law & spirit of Constitution: CM

Bengaluru, Oct 18 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday said a decision on the demand for higher reservation for the Panchamasali Lingayat community in government jobs and educational institutions, will be taken in accordance with the law and the spirit of the Constitution.

He said the government has an open mind on the issue of reservation.

"Our government stands for social justice, and it is our stance that justice should be available to all marginalized groups," he said during a meeting with a delegation led by Kudalasangama Panchamasali Peeth Seer Basava Jaya Mruthyunjaya Swami, who sought enhanced quota for the community.

The Panchamasali Lingayat community wants to be included in category 2A (15 per cent) of OBC reservation matrix. They are currently included under 3B (5 per cent), according to its leaders.

Panchamasali Lingayats, a sub-sect of the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, had earlier held protests and demonstrations, to press for their demand.

"There is a permanent backward classes commission, and its final recommendations have not yet reached us. Also there is an election code of conduct in place (for November 13 by-polls in three Assembly segments). Discussions will be held with the Advocate General, the legal department, and experts before any action is taken. No decisions can be made at this time," Siddaramaiah told the delegation.

"Actions will be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution. Any decisions made will be carried out honestly according to the law," the CM was quoted as saying by his office.

Noting that he had previously advised community leaders that proposals regarding reservation should be submitted to the permanent backward classes commission, and actions should be taken based on its recommendations, the CM said any decision should be just and acceptable to everyone, including the courts.

"The previous government made decisions to create new categories 2C and 2D based on your requests. The proposal to include the Vokkaligas in 2C form 3A and to include Lingayats in 2D from 3B was left pending. The Muslim reservation was removed, and when Muslims challenged this in the Supreme Court, the state government agreed to maintain the status quo. Hence, this case is still in court," he noted.

Siddaramaiah also pointed out that the election code of conduct is currently in effect, but a meeting with community leaders has been held as per prior arrangements.

The delegation told the CM that due to lack of suitable reservations, students from the community are being deprived of higher education. They appealed for social justice by including the Panchamasali community that largely comprises agriculture workers in category 2A.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Ministers Laxmi Hebbalkar and Shivraj Tangadgi, several legislators, and senior government officials were present at the meeting. PTI KSU RS RS