Decision on existing building of National Museum yet to be taken: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The proposed new Yuge Yugeen Bharat Museum is likely to have artefacts from not only the National Museum but also other museums in India, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to another query on the fate of the current building of the National Museum along Janpath, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said a decision on this existing building is "yet to be taken".

The written query was put up by Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar.

He asked the government's "present view on its earlier decision to raze down the National Museum to accommodate Common Central Secretariat buildings", as also whether all the antiquities housed in the National Museum are being moved to the proposed Yug Yugeen Bharat Museum in the North Block and South Block or are just a part of them planned to be transferred.

"A decision on the existing building of National Museum is yet to be taken," the Union minster said.

"The proposed museum is likely to have artefacts from not only the National Museum but also other museums in India," he added.

Sircar also asked whether the government or the National Museum has signed or is negotiating with the Louvre Museum of Paris for a consultancy project for the proposed new Museum and/or the National Museum.

Shekhawat said that this "ministry is in the process of finalising an MoU with the France museums based on a 2020 Letter of Intent signed between the two countries for the same. The Draft Cabinet Note is in process of Inter-Ministerial consultation in this regard. Once completed, it will be put up before the Cabinet for approval".

The upcoming Yuge Yugeen Bharat National Museum -- billed to be the largest museum in the world -- will have eight thematic segments telling the story of India spanning over 5,000 years.

In a separate query he was asked whether the government is aware of the "recently discovered colonial-era file detailing Indian jewels in the UK's royal treasury, including items from Maharaja Ranjit Singh's collection".

Shekhawat in his written response said, "No information is available regarding such file. Therefore, question of engaging with the government of UK in this regard does not arise." PTI KND BHJ BHJ