Decision on Goa cabinet reshuffle to be made after midterm performance review: CM Sawant

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said that a midterm performance review of his government is underway, and a decision on a cabinet reshuffle will be made once the process is complete.

Talking to PTI, Sawant said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes in the performance of its government, and he has already begun a review of the state government's performance.

A review report would be submitted to the government and the party, he said.

The Pramod Sawant-led government began its second term in March 2022, after the BJP won 20 out of 40 assembly seats and the Congress became the main opposition party by bagging 11 seats.

The chief minister said a cabinet reshuffle was necessary.

"The cabinet reshuffle will take little time and will happen after the midterm performance review is completed," he said.

Sawant said the decision on the cabinet reshuffle will be made after considering various parameters, and performance would be one of them.