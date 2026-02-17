Srinagar (PTI): Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Meghwal on Tuesday said statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be restored soon, prompting a quick response from Chief Minsiter Omar Abdullah who said that he hoped that the wait is not too long.

After attending a function at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) here, Meghwal told reporters that while it was a "very sensitive issue", Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said in the LoK Sabha that J-K's statehood would be restored.

"You will get it but there is a process for it. I feel you will soon get to hear about a decision in this regard," he said.

Reacting to Meghwal's comment, Abdullah, who was also present at the function, said, "I heard on the sidelines that the (Union) minister said that we will be hearing good news soon.

"It has been one and a half years of wait. We hope we do not have to wait much longer," Abdullah told reporters.

The chief minister said no one in Jammu and Kashmir will be satisfied till it is done.

"The process is on, (though) it is taking longer. We were expecting to get it by now but we have not got it yet. We have not given up hope, we are talking to the Centre on it continuously," he added.

Home Minister Shah, while speaking in Lok Sabha on February 13, 2021, said Jammu and Kashmir's Union territory status was temporary and its statehood would be restored.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated Article 370, which accorded a special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The government also divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.