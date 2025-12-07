Decision on LoPs in both Houses to be taken by presiding officers, govt has no role: Fadnavis

Nagpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said the Opposition was directionless and asserted the decision to appoint Leader of Opposition in the assembly and council comes under the jurisdiction of the respective presiding officers.

The state government has no say in it, he said addressing a press conference here on the eve of the Winter session of the state legislature.

Whatever decision is taken by the presiding officers of both Houses is acceptable to his government, the CM emphasised.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition boycotted the government’s customary tea party on the eve of the Winter session, citing its failure to appoint LoPs in both Houses.

Following the Opposition's rout in the state assembly polls last year, no party could win 10 per cent of the total 288 seats. As per the norm, it is necessary for any opposition to win at least 10 per cent seats to stake claim for the post of LoP.

Fadnavis also said the duration of the session is of a week since the model code of conduct is in place for local body polls.

"Despite the short duration, we plan to do maximum business and take decisions in the interest of Vidarbha and Marathwada. A total of 11 bills will be introduced," the CM said.

He said 92 per cent rain-affected farmers have received financial aid, while the remaining will get it after Know Your Customer (KYC) details are updated.

"The Opposition is making accusations without studying the issue. My government is ready to debate on any issue raised in the legislature," he asserted.

He informed reporters that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who was in Bahrain for his son's wedding, has landed in Pune and will arrive here by tonight.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the delay in counting of votes for the local body polls held on December 2 saved the Opposition from loss of face in the session.

"The Mahayuti contested together in some places. In some other places we had friendly fights. We will win more than 70 per cent seats," Shinde said. PTI ND MR BNM