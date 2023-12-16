Decision on new MP cabinet to be taken in BJP meeting on Sunday: Vijayvargiya

Indore, Dec 16 (PTI) A decision on the formation of the new cabinet in Madhya Pradesh will be taken at a BJP meeting on December 17, senior leader and newly-elected MLA Kailash Vijayvargiya said on Saturday.

Responding to a query whether he would be seen in a big role in Madhya Pradesh in the coming days, he said, "I am still in a big role. I am the general secretary of BJP".

Vijayvargiya's comments come amid speculation regarding the role the party may assign to him and other senior leaders after Mohan Yadav became the chief minister.

In recently held assembly elections, Vijayvargiya won the Indore-1 constituency by defeating his nearest Congress rival.

"A decision will be taken in this matter in a party meeting on December 17," Vijayvargiya said when asked about the formation of new Mohan Yadav cabinet.

Yadav took oath as the chief minister on December 13. Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda were sworn in as deputy chief ministers.

Vijayvargiya, without naming Congress MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, said the Grand Old Party was trying to push the Parliament security breach issue to suppress the recovery of Benami assets worth about Rs 400 crore.

"The security breach is being investigated. Home Minister Amit Shah has said the government will thoroughly investigate the matter. Despite Shah's assurance, if the opposition is creating a ruckus in Parliament, then it seems their intentions are not good," he said. PTI HWP ADU NSK