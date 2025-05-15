Decision on number of municipal corporations to govern Bengaluru after discussion: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act has come into effect on Thursday and a decision on the number of municipal corporations for the city will be taken after further discussion, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

The Act allows the creation of up to seven municipal corporations to govern the city, and there are indications that the government may decide on the formation of three corporations.

"The Greater Bengaluru Governance Act is coming into effect from today... a Bill on this was passed by both houses of the state legislature, and the Governor has given his assent to it," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, as the Chief Minister, he will be the Chairman of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

"After holding meetings, we will take a decision as to how many corporations should be formed," he said.

When the CM checked with his Additional Chief Secretary L K Atheeq whether three corporations were being formed, the latter responded, "it is yet to be decided, until then BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) will continue." The state government on Wednesday notified that the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, will come into effect from May 15.

However, all functionaries will continue to have the same powers and duties as conferred under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Act, 2020, until the new law comes into effect fully.

Until multiple corporations are created, the BBMP will continue to work under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), which is expected to be constituted soon, official sources said.

The Act provides 120 days to establish the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

The Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill, which was passed by both houses of the state legislature recently despite opposition from the BJP, proposes restructuring the BBMP by splitting it into a maximum of seven city corporations, in the Greater Bengaluru Area.

It also provides for a constitution of a Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) for coordination and supervision, and 30-month term for the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor.

The GBA would be headed by the CM as the ex-officio chairperson, while the minister in charge of development of Bengaluru would be the ex-officio vice-chairperson.