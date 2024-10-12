Decision on seat-sharing with allies after MCC announcement: Jharkhand Cong chief

Ranchi, Oct 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) President Keshav Mahto Kamlesh on Saturday said a decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners would be taken after announcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the ensuing assembly elections.

Elections to the 81-member assembly in Jharkhand are due this year as the term of the present Vidhan Sabha comes to an end on January 5, 2025.

"The decision on seat-sharing among alliance partners will be made based on discussions after the announcement of the Model Code of Conduct here," Mahto told reporters.

He said all alliance partners stand united and are with the JMM-led coalition government here.

Mahto also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Ranchi this month.

He, however, said that the date of Gandhi's visit is yet to be finalised. PTI NAM BDC