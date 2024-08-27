Decision on shifting Darshan to another prison likely by authorities in couple of days: Minister

Bengaluru, Aug 27 (PTI) Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said a decision is expected to be taken by authorities in a couple of days on shifting Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Central jail here in the Renukaswamy murder case, to another prison.

A photograph of Darshan hanging out with three others, including a rowdy-sheeter, on the lawns of the jail had gone viral on Sunday, sparking a row.

In the picture, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood, sitting on a chair and holding a cigarette and a coffee mug. Also, a purported video of Darshan speaking to a person over a video call from the prison too had surfaced on social media.

Parameshwara said an IPS officer has been appointed to review all the systems in the state's prisons.

The Minister said the government cannot take a decision on shifting Darshan to another prison.

"It will be decided by the prison authorities in consultation with authorities from court and others. Government doesn't decide it. There are certain norms as they (Darshana and co-accused) are undertrial, based on which authorities will decide," Parameshwara told reporters in response to a question.

Asked as to when the authorities would decide, he said: "They will decide in a couple of days." Nine prison officials, including the Chief Superintendent of the Parappana Agrahara jail, were suspended on Monday over their "lapses" after a preliminary probe into "special treatment" to Darshan.

Also, three FIRs were registered, including against Darshan, under sections of the Prisons Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Noting that certain lapses were found in the prison, Parameshwara said inmates were allowed to move from one barrack to another and it is captured in the CCTVs. "So, action was taken against prison officials." "Nine officials have been suspended, they will be replaced. Even the Chief Superintendent and the Superintendent have been suspended, also others who have helped Darshan and group by supplying them with chairs, coffee, cigarettes...all these things have been captured in CCTV, based on that all of them have been suspended," he said.

The inquiry is in progress, the Minister said, adding, an IPS officer will be appointed for further probe.

"Based on the findings given by the officer, we will have to find some permanent solutions. After going through the report, we will do it," he said.

He added that he has come to know about a report submitted earlier for reforms in prisons. Also there is a national level report on police and prison reforms submitted during the tenure of the Manmohan Singh government. He would get them and take necessary action, Parameshwara said.

To a question about alleged "royal treatment" also being given to other high profile prisoners like former MP Prajwal Revanna, Parameshwara said after the Darshan incident, all the systems in the prison will be reviewed, and an IPS officer has been appointed for this.

"The officer will be asked to review the entire thing at the prison, also in other prisons as lapses have been found in other persons too. They will all be reviewed," he added.

He said that the government will ensure that the guilty are punished and justice is done within the framework of law. "There is no need to take political advantage of this." PTI KSU RS RS