Decision on ticket allotment taken collectively, not by one person: Rajasthan BJP chief amid resentment

Jaipur, Oct 12 (PTI) Amid resentment among a section of party leaders and their supporters over denial of tickets in the first list of 41 candidates, Rajasthan BJP president C P Joshi on Thursday said the decision on ticket allotment was taken collectively and not by one person.

He expressed hope that all will come together under the banner of the party and fight the November 25 assembly polls unitedly.

Joshi also accused the ruling Congress of violating the model code of conduct and said the Election Commission should take cognisance of the chief minister's photos not being removed from advertisements.

He said that the party's legal cell was examining the matter so that a complaint could be filed with the poll panel.

Asked about some party leaders coming out in the open against the party following denial of tickets in several constituencies, including Nagar, Tonk-Deoli and Sanchore, he said that the party leadership has taken the decision on candidates collectively.

"I can say that all the people are members of the family. It is natural that many people are aspirational and some have feelings in their mind, but all are members of the family," he told PTI.

On the party's decision to field MPs in the assembly elections, Joshi, who is the MP from Chittorgarh, said an MP is also a party worker.

"In BJP, the lotus symbol is our candidate.... An MP is also a party worker, he is a resident of the same area and he is not someone from outside," he said.

Joshi said, "Congress party is in despair and going by the statement of the Congress party, they have laid down their arms." He said the Congress government did nothing except making announcements in the four-and-a-half years and there was nothing on the ground.

The Congress will not be able to win even 21 seats in the assembly elections.

The election to the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will be held on November 25 and the votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA SMN