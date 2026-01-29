New Delhi (PTI): Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay the controversial Equity Regulations of the University Grants Commission, claiming that its provisions were dividing Sanatan Dharma.

The senior BJP leader also said that the top court's decision is significant in protecting India's cultural unity and Sanatan values.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the recent UGC Equity Regulations on preventing caste-based discrimination on campuses at higher educational institutions, observing that they are prima facie "vague" and "capable of misuse".

The apex court orally observed that if it does not intervene in the matter, it will lead to a dangerous impact and divide the society.

Commenting on the development, Singh wrote on X, "Heartfelt gratitude to the Supreme Court for staying the UGC regulations that were dividing Sanatan Dharma."

“This decision is significant in protecting India's cultural unity and Sanatan values,” the minister of textiles said, adding,

"The Modi government is known for its commitment to 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ and the unbreakable unity of Sanatan Dharma."

The Supreme Court order came after various pleas claimed that the University Grants Commission (UGC) adopted a "non-inclusionary" definition of caste-based discrimination and excluded certain categories from institutional protection.

The regulations triggered protests at various places, with student groups and organisations demanding its immediate rollback.

While issuing notice to the Centre and the UGC, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi suggested that the regulations must be revisited by a committee comprising eminent jurists.

"Issue notice, returnable on March 19. Meanwhile, let UGC Regulations 2026 remain in abeyance and 2012 regulations continue,” the bench said.