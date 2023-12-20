Decision taken to de-seal shops in local shopping complexes after 6 years in Delhi: Mayor

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said a court-appointed panel has taken a decision to de-seal the first and second floors of shops located in local shopping complexes in the city.

Advertisment

The sealing had started with such complexes in the Defence Colony area in 2017-18 on the directions of the monitoring committee for allegedly violating building bye-laws, Oberoi told reporters.

Then a judicial committee was constituted by the Supreme Court to look into the legal aspects of the matter, she said.

Now, in a major relief for traders, it has been decided that those shops in these complexes will be "de-sealed after six years", she said.

Advertisment

The mayor, however, did not mention when the de-sealing process will begin.

"We will talk to the officials concerned and let you know those details soon," she said when asked about its modalities.

People who want to have de-sealing done at their properties "will have to apply to the department concerned and pay any additional charges as required", the mayor said.

Advertisment

There will be additional FAR (floor area ratio) charges, as required, she said, adding that for example, in case a basement was put to any commercial or professional-use activities.

Markets where traders will benefit as a result of this move are located in areas including Defence Colony, Old Rajendra Nagar, New Rajendra Nagar, Green Park, Greater Kailash's N Block, Hauz Khas and South Extension-I, Oberoi said.

Leader of the House in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Mukesh Goyal said there is a "wave of happiness" among the city's businessmen due to the decision of the judicial committee.

Advertisment

"Traders whose shops were sealed six years ago have got a chance today to restore their employment. They were sitting idle for six years. After this decision, their exile has ended and they can now resume their businesses. Traders can legally get their shops de-sealed by paying additional charges," he said.

Deputy Mayor Aaley Muhammad Iqbal said where the thinking and intention of the government are good, the god also supports it.

"Sealing was also an issue among the 10 guarantees of the chief minister, and our intention and thinking is clear. Every department of the municipal corporation will cooperate with the traders," he added. PTI KND RC