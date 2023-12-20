Decision taken to deseal shops in complexes after 6 years in Delhi: Mayor

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said a court-appointed panel has taken a decision to deseal the first and second floors of shops located in local shopping complexes in the city.

The sealing had started with such complexes in the Defence Colony area in 2017-18 on the directions of the Monitoring Committee for allegedly violating building bylaws, she told reporters.

Then a judicial committee was constituted by the Supreme Court to look into the legal aspects of the matter, the mayor said.

Now, in relief for traders, it has been decided that those shops in these complexes will be "desealed after six years," Oberoi told reporters.

The mayor, however, did not mention when the desealing process will begin.

"We will talk to officials concerned and let you know those details soon," she said when asked about its modalities.

People who want to have desealing done at their properties, "will have to apply to the concerned department and pay any additional charges as required," the mayor said There will be additional FAR (floor area ratio) charges, as required, say if a basement was put to any commercial or professional use activities, she said.

Markets where traders will benefit as a result of this move are located in areas including Defence Colony, Old Rajendra Nagar, New Rajendra Nagar, Green Park, Hauz Khas and South Extension- I, Oberoi said. PTI KND RHL