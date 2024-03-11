Decision to implement CAA is 'historic': UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday welcomed the Centre's move to announce the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the country and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for this "humanitarian decision".

In his message on social media platform X, the chief minister described the decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act as "historic".

"The decision to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act for the welfare of the 'Pidit Manavta' (suffering humanity) is historic. This has paved the way for a respectable life for the minority communities suffering from religious brutality in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and thanks to Home Minister Amit Shah ji for this humanitarian decision which brings joy to humanity," Adityanath said in this post.

"Hearty congratulations to all the brothers and sisters who are going to get the Indian citizenship under this Act," he added.

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Centre has announced implementation of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, for granting citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. PTI ABN AS AS