Decision to open nuclear sector to private players revolutionary: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) India's decision to open up the civil nuclear sector is a revolutionary step which will help nuclear power become one of the main sources of the country's energy needs, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Singh said the decision to open up the civil nuclear sector, announced in the Union Budget, will also help India achieve the Net Zero emission target by 2070, declared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the climate summit in Glasgow in 2021.

"This decision to open up the nuclear sector is the most revolutionary decision of the general budget. It will be the topic of discussion the world over," said Singh, who is also in charge of the Department of Atomic Energy.

Presenting the union budget on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the development of at least 100 GW of nuclear energy by 2047 was "essential for our energy transition efforts".

"For an active partnership with the private sector towards this goal, amendments to the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage Act will be taken up," she said.

Prime Minister Modi also said the decision to open up the nuclear sector to private players will have far-reaching and constructive impact in the country, according to Singh.

"In the future, nuclear power will emerge as one of the main sources of India's energy needs," Singh said, adding that alternative sources were necessary for the country to become self-reliant.

The minister said that by 2030, 50 per cent of the country's energy needs will be met by clean sources.

The Union Budget also announced the Nuclear Energy Mission which entails building five indigenously developed small nuclear reactors in the country by 2033.

Singh said that India has also embarked on research on the Small Modular Reactors, which will be called Bharat Small Reactors. "It will be indigenous and will benefit small manufacturing units," he said.

"Small Modular Reactors have power generation capacity between 30-300 MW. Many of our existing reactors fall in this category. These reactors can be converted to SMRs," the minister said.

Singh recalled the Prime Minister had also taken the historic decision to open the space sector for public private partnership.

"Earlier, there was only one startup in the space sector, now it has increased to 300 startups. Foreign investment is being made in huge amounts," he said.

"What was shrouded in secrecy in the 60-70 years and due to which there was a lack of resources is now growing rapidly. All this has happened due to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Singh said.