Decision to set up 8th Pay Commission pro-employee, progressive: All India NPS Employees Federation

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Centre's decision to constitute 8th Pay Commission is a pro-employee and progressive step to ensure the welfare of the government workforce, said Manjeet Singh Patel, national President of All India NPS Employees Federation.

Advertisment

Welcoming the government's announcement, he said more than one crore employees and pensioners will be benefited by the Commission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday approved setting up the 8th Pay Commission to revise salaries of nearly 50 lakh central government employees and allowances of about 65 lakh pensioners.

"All India NPS Employees Federation, which is working for the welfare of central and state government employees having more than five lakh members, wholeheartedly welcome this pro-employee and progressive step by the Modi government," Patel said.

Advertisment

He said that the government's decision would go a long way in ensuring the welfare of government employees and would also encourage them to contribute more towards realising the dream of Viksit Bharat by 2047. PTI AKV HIG