Decision to transform J&K into UT is ‘temporary’: PM Modi in Jammu

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the decision to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory is “temporary” and the BJP-led government will restore the statehood to the region.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition Congress, National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he accused them of ‘inflicting wounds’ on the people by depriving them of their rights.

The prime minister said it is the BJP, which has ended discrimination and is providing balm on the wounds of the victims of the three families.

Addressing a massive election rally at M A M Stadium in the heart of Jammu a day before the conclusion of campaigning for the final phase of the assembly polls on October 1, Modi said the decision to transform Jammu and Kashmir into a Union Territory is temporary.

“BJP is the only party which will restore statehood to the region,” he reiterated.

Escalating his attack, the prime minister said the “Congress, NC and PDP are annoyed by the changes in Jammu and Kashmir because they do not like your development".

"They are saying they will form the government to revive the old system – the same discriminatory approach which led Jammu to be the biggest sufferer,” he added.

Modi said the Jammu region in particular faced "decades of injustice" at the hands of the three parties which not only defamed the Dogra legacy but also their rulers.

“The most corrupt Congress family is accusing the Dogra rulers to be corrupt," he said, adding it was the BJP which ended the “historic discrimination” and provided justice to the region during the last 10 years.

Referring to the setting up of various education and health institutions, including the IITs and AIIMS and infrastructure projects like tunnels, the prime minister said the Congress, NC and PDP inflicted “wounds on the people” by depriving them of their rights but the BJP reached them, irrespective of their religion, and rubbed balm on their wounds by giving them voting rights, reservations and empowering women.

“In coming times, Jammu's development will be further boosted. I want to tell the business community that the coming times will be full of opportunities for them,” he said, adding “our efforts are on to bring more investment to Jammu and set up industry to provide jobs to the local youth in their own districts”.

The prime minister said that earlier people close to the Congress, NC and PDP were the only persons who were getting jobs but “now every youth of J&K will get his right and honour under the BJP's rule”.

“In the past 60 to 65 years, this region witnessed only destruction… Leave aside development, every sphere of life suffered. Modi is working sincerely to fill up all those pits of the past and will not leave any opportunity to address your issues,” he said.

Modi also referred to the BJP’s manifesto and the promises stating every section of the society, including Kashmiri migrant pandits, refugees and women, will get what is their right besides a big push will be given to boost tourism in the region by completing various projects and identifying new destinations.

“Congress was considering border villages as the last villages of the country. We are treating such villages as first villages and are developing these under a vibrant village project,” he said, adding the Jammu ring road on completion will not only address the issue of traffic jam but also benefit the tehsils.

The prime minister said the electric buses are running on Jammu roads, the Jammu railway station is getting modernized, the Jammu airport is being expanded, Bahu ropeway project completed, while Tawi river front project is going to be a major attraction.

The development of Gharana wetland, Surinsar lake and border tourism is also before you, he added.

Asserting the BJP wants empowerment of women, Modi said, “We will continue our efforts to help self help groups to make our sisters Lakhpati Didis in J&K. The women will also be given training and drones under the drone pilot scheme.” The campaigning for 40 assembly segments spread across seven districts of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur in Jammu region and Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts of north Kashmir is ending on Sunday evening.