Decisions taken in 'Amrit Kaal' will impact next 1000 years: PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said decisions and actions taken during the "Amrit Kaal" - the period until the centenary of India's Independence in 2047 - will impact the next one thousand years.

Addressing the nation on the 77th Independence Day, PM Modi remembered the heroes of India's independence struggle and said Indians today have a similar opportunity to contribute to nation-building.

The prime minister named Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, founder of Arya Samaj Swami Dayanand Saraswati, 16th-century queen Rani Durgavati and Bhakti era poet Meerabai among the great Indians who influenced history.

Modi said as India observes the 75th Republic Day next year, there cannot be a better opportunity to contribute to the nation's success.

"Today, I respectfully bow to all those who have contributed, sacrificed and dedicated themselves to the country's freedom struggle," he said.

He said India is out of the "slave mentality" and marching ahead with new confidence and resolve.

"When we look at history, there are moments that leave an indelible mark and their impact can be seen for centuries to come. Sometimes it may appear to be a small event, but they become the root of many problems," he said.

"We remember, 1000-1200 years ago this country was attacked. A king of a small kingdom was defeated, but we did not know then it will trap us in a thousand-year-long slavery," he said.

The prime minister said during the independence movement, every Indian contributed to it and added that a similar opportunity is there today to work for the nation.

"We are fortunate to live in the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence. The decisions we make in this 'Amrit Kaal', our actions and sacrifices, would decide our direction for the next one thousand years, it is going to write the fate of India," PM Modi said.

"The events of this era will impact the millennium," he said.

The prime minister said India's "demography, democracy and diversity" have the capacity to fulfil all its dreams.

"While other countries are growing old, India is young. We have the highest number of youths in the world," he said.

"This is a new India, this is an India full of self-confidence, this is an India that is working hard to make its resolutions a reality. That's why this India does not stop, does not get tired and this India does not give up," the prime minister said.

"It's my firm belief, India will emerge as a developed country in 2047," he said.

The goal of his government is to strengthen the economy, empower the people and make India a developed country, he said It's "Modi's guarantee" that within the next five years, India will be in the list of top three economies of the world, the prime minister said.

The prime minister said youths from small villages and towns are excelling in every field.

"I want to tell the youths of the country - there is no dearth of opportunities today," he said.