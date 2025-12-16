Decisive action on to wipe out 'chitta termite' from Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu

Hamirpur (HP), Dec 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said strict and decisive action is underway to uproot the "chitta (heroin) termite" from the state.

He was speaking at an anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Hamirpur.

The walkathon, which commenced from Government Senior Secondary School for Boys and concluded at Police Lines Dosadka Ground, saw an overwhelming participation of people from all walks, including students, government officials and public representatives, according to an official statement.

Before the walkathon began, the chief minister administered an oath at the school's ground, where participants pledged to eliminate chitta and other narcotic substances from Himachal Pradesh.

Citing a Harvard Health research, the chief minister said walking for just 20-30 minutes a day can reduce the risk of heart disease by up to 30 per cent and therefore, walkathons can help manage weight and improve physical fitness.

He said the state government was engaged in a decisive battle against chitta, the deadly synthetic drug that is devastating the youth.

"Strict and decisive action is underway to eliminate the 'chitta termite' from its very roots through the unyielding force of the law," the chief minister said.

Underscoring the government's resolve, he said the administration was committed to completely wipe out the chitta networks. Drug traffickers, suppliers, and those providing protection to illicit drug networks are being systematically targeted using advanced technology and strengthened intelligence network, he said.

A total of 1,214 drug traffickers and suspects have been identified and 950 illegal properties have been earmarked for stringent action, he said, adding that assets worth over Rs 50 crore have been seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, a sharp jump compared to Rs 13 crore seized during the previous government's tenure.

Sukhu also outlined a holistic strategy to combat chitta mafia with special focus on rehabilitation of drug abuse victims. New de-addiction centres were being established across the state, complemented by the formation of a dedicated Drug De-addiction, Prevention and Rehabilitation Board to coordinate efforts in treatment, prevention and community outreach.

"Reform yourself or face the consequences," Sukhu said, urging people to join government's efforts to eradicate drug menace.

He said efforts are ongoing to bring drug-addicted youths back into the mainstream.

He also announced that people who furnish information about chitta suppliers will be offered rewards ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 10 lakh, their identity kept confidential, and their complete protection guaranteed by the government.

To make the state drug-free at the grassroots, Drug De-addiction Committees held meetings in 234 of the most affected panchayats and urban local bodies in December. These meetings focused on strengthening public participation and marking detailed discussions.

During the walkathon, Sukhu interacted with children and explained how chitta poses a serious threat to the health and the society. He encouraged them to spread awareness among people around them about the fatal effects of narcotic substances.

Students and citizens spread anti-chitta messages through creative placards and slogans.

The police department presented cultural programmes to sensitise public.