Decisive blow to TMC govt: BJP on SC order on judicial officers' deployment for SIR in West Bengal

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The BJP on Friday termed the Supreme Court's order on deployment of judicial officers for the ongoing SIR exercise in West Bengal a "decisive blow" to the Mamata Banerjee government and asserted that it will help restore the "integrity" of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound state.

Dismayed over the ongoing tussle between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal and the Election Commission (EC), the apex court issued an "extraordinary" direction on Friday for the deployment of serving and former district judges to assist the poll panel in the controversy-ridden Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in the state.

Ruing the "unfortunate blame game" and the "trust deficit" between the EC and the "democratically-elected" TMC government, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi passed a slew of fresh directions to ensure the completion of the SIR process in the state.

Commenting on the development, BJP co-incharge for West Bengal Amit Malviya said, "The Supreme Court has delivered a decisive blow to the Mamata Banerjee government's attempt to compromise the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls." He said the court's order is "significant" and asserted that the integrity of West Bengal's electoral rolls will now be restored under judicial oversight.

"The well-laid plans of the compromised Mamata Banerjee administration are beginning to unravel. As judicial officers, backed by ECI observers, review the pending documents and objections raised through Form 7 submissions, accountability will finally be enforced," Malviya said in a post on X.

The apex court has ordered the deputation of judicial officers for the adjudication of the claims and objections of those who have been put on the logical-discrepancy lists and facing removal of their names from the electoral rolls.

Logical discrepancies in progeny linking with the 2002 voter list include instances of a mismatch in the parent's name and the age difference between a voter and his parent being less than 15 years or more than 50 years.

The top court has asked Calcutta High Court Chief Justice Sujoy Paul to spare some judicial officers and find former judges to assist in the SIR work as it took serious note of the state government not sparing enough grade "A" officers for the revision exercise.

Malviya claimed that the scale of documents pending scrutiny during the SIR exercise is staggering in West Bengal.

"About 66,323 documents are pending with District Magistrates (DMs) for verification and 30 lakh documents are pending with EROs/AEROs for re-verification. Decisions are yet to be taken on documents of 20 lakh voters," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader alleged that the DMs and sub-divisional officers (SDOs) are, in a premeditated manner, delaying the scrutiny of documents and keeping original documents pending till the last minute in the hope that they would accept all of those without proper scrutiny and without assigning any reasons thereof.

All these will now come under judicial review and supervision, he said.

The Assembly polls in West Bengal are due in the coming months. PTI PK RC