Decisive steps taken by government to protect sanctity of 'Satras': Himanta

Guwahati, Jun 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state government has taken decisive steps to protect the sanctity of Vaishnavite monasteries, known as Satras, which have allegedly suffered decades of unchecked encroachment.

Speaking during a visit to the 450-year-old Khatara Satra in Darrang district, the CM emphasised the need for collective responsibility in preserving Assam’s spiritual heritage and traditional practices.

Sarma also held a meeting with the Satra management committee to discuss several issues, which included the reconstruction of the altar and the prayer hall.

The committee also requested allocation of 1,000 bighas in the Char-Chapori (riverine) areas of Darrang to facilitate agricultural activities for generating a sustainable revenue stream.

The CM said if the MLA and Deputy Commissioner submit a formal proposal, the state government would initiate necessary action.

He assured the committee members that his government is committed to supporting the development and continuity of Assam’s Satra institutions.

The CM offered prayers for the welfare and prosperity of the people of the state.

The Khatara Satra, an institution of historical and cultural significance, was founded in 1568 A D by Lechakonia Gobinda Ata, and is noted for its role in fostering spiritual awareness and shaping the region's cultural identity and religious life.