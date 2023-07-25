Decks cleared for registry of over 2,000 flats in Greater Noida

Noida, Jul 25 (PTI) Over 2,000 home buyers of three builder projects in Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, will soon receive ownership rights as the Greater Noida Authority has granted permission for the registration of these flats.

Advertisment

"On Monday, CEO of Greater Noida Authority N G Ravi Kumar handed over the authorisation letter to the representatives of the builders. He instructed them to begin the registration process for the flats without delay," an official statement said.

Three builders -- Samriddhi, Coco County and Prosper -- have already deposited the required funds, leading to the issuance of the occupancy certificates and the permission for the registration of 1,139 flats.

Greater Noida Authority's officer on special duty, Soumya Srivastava said among the 1,139 flats, 216 are from Samriddhi, 571 are from Coco County and 352 are from Prosper group housing projects.

Advertisment

"On Tuesday, authorisation letters were handed over to another 924 home buyers of two group housing projects -- Enticement and Ace Star City -- for ownership rights of the flats," the statement added.

Registries have been permitted for 285 flats in the Enticement project and 639 in Ace Star City.

Kumar has emphasised the need for expediting the registration process for the flats in the buyers' names, the statement read.

Advertisment

"As soon as the outstanding dues are paid, the authority will promptly issue occupancy certificates and allow the registration of these flats," Kumar said.

Greater Noida has thousands of completed and pending flats. Registration of flats despite possession by home buyers has remained a long-standing issue in the region for several years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also assured the residents of finding a "permanent solution" to the logjam. PTI KIS NSD NSD