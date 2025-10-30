Declare cow as 'national mother', demands Gau Raksha Andolan

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Gau Raksha Andolan, an organisation advocating the cause of cow protection, on Thursday demanded that the government declare the cow as the national mother and announced a gherao of the Civil Secretariat on November 3 in Jammu to press their demand.

Gau Raksha Andolan has held a series of movements across India aimed at protecting cows, which are considered sacred in Hinduism.

"We are demanding that the government declare the cow as the national mother. The entire country, particularly Hindus, considers her as Gau Mata," Yog Guru Vijay Krishan Parashar told reporters here.

He said that a nationwide movement has been launched to press the government to grant this status to the cow.

Parashar announced that a protest march will be held on November 3 from Indira Chowk to the Civil Secretariat in Jammu.

"We will gherao the Secretariat to press for our demand of declaring the cow as the national mother," he said.

Parashar extended greetings on Gopashtami, emphasised the day's religious significance and sought participation from people of all sections of society and political parties in the November 3 march.

The organisation called upon everyone to unite in this sacred cause.