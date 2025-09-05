Declare health emergency in Turakapalem village after 'mysterious deaths': CM Naidu to officials

Amaravati, Sep 5 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed health officials to declare a health emergency in Turakapalem village of Guntur district following a spate of "mysterious deaths".

The CM reviewed the situation after reports confirmed 20 deaths in the past two months and ordered immediate hospitalisation of all villagers showing symptoms of illness.

"Taking serious note on continuous deaths in Turakapalem village, declare health emergency in the village and rush all those people suffering from illness to hospitals," said Naidu in an official press release.

He instructed officials to conduct health camps over the weekend, make medical tests mandatory for all villagers, and prepare a comprehensive health profile.

Naidu also directed them to seek assistance from AIIMS–Mangalagiri experts and, if required, consult international specialists.

Supply of safe drinking water has also been ordered.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure no new cases emerge, stressing continuous monitoring of the situation to prevent any further spread of the unidentified disease.

Officials briefed Naidu that melioidosis virus is suspected based on the last 72 hours’ reports, with blood samples sent for confirmation.

Results are expected in three days.

They said transmission from cattle is being examined, as most villagers depend on cattle rearing, and noted that the disease typically spreads during rainy seasons and floods, especially among farmers working in waterlogged fields.

Meanwhile, senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu blamed the TDP-led government for the crisis, alleging negligence and contaminated drinking water as the cause of the deaths.

"People are dropping dead like birds, yet the rulers are unmoved. There must be an inquiry into how contaminated water was allowed into the tanks. It was only after we inspected the village that authorities stirred into action," said Rambabu in a YSRCP party release.

He demanded supply of mineral water and sanitation measures for the village, warning that any further loss of life in Turakapalem would not be tolerated.

Echoing the YSRCP leader, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president YS Sharmila alleged that government's failure led to Turakapalem deaths.

"Is there a health department in the state or not, even as deaths have been occurring for the past five months. Until now 35 people have succumbed in a similar fashion," said Sharmila in a press release.

She demanded the constitution of a commission to investigate the Turakapalem deaths and called for medical tests and medical camps until the situation is brought under control.

She also sought a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to each effected family.