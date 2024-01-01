Declare public holiday on Jan 22 for Ram Temple inauguration, Mumbai BJP MLA urges CM

Mumbai, Jan 1 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar on Monday said he had written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking declaration of a public holiday on January 22 to allow people to watch the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The holiday should be applicable to government and private establishments, said Bhatkhalkar, an MLA from Kandivali in Mumbai.

"A holiday will ensure everyone will be able to watch the event," he said in a pre-recorded video.

On Monday, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra General Secretary Champat Rai told reporters in Ayodhya that the consecration of Ram Lalla in the newly built temple will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be participating in the consecration ceremony. PTI ND BNM BNM