Declare summer vacations early for schools in view of heat wave conditions: Raj Thackeray urges govt

Thane, Apr 16 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Tuesday urged the state government to declare summer vacations for schools immediately in view of the scorching summer heat.

In a Facebook post, he said, "The maximum temperature in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts, and the Konkan region of Maharashtra, is hovering around 40 degrees Celsius. The situation is similar elsewhere in Maharashtra. It has been declared that there is a heat wave." This has led to a question why the Meteorological Department did not predict such extreme conditions, he asked.

"With school sessions still on and summer holidays yet to commence, parents are worried about their children's well-being. While there are guidelines in place, due to the model code of conduct, the government needs to take necessary steps and announce holidays for schools to ensure the safety of students," he said.

Making accurate weather predictions can prepare for the anticipated climate changes and plan their work accordingly, the MNS chief added.

Amidst these challenging conditions, Maharashtra's citizens need to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from the heat wave, Thackeray said.

He also urged people to make arrangements for drinking water for the homeless people as well as for animals and birds. PTI COR NP